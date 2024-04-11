Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime

O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases02:13
- Now Playing
Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime01:42
- UP NEXT
'Money, power, and sex': Prosecutors describe motives in Chad Daybell murder trial01:39
At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say01:15
Grand jury indicts former school administrator in shooting of teacher by 6-year-old01:38
Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency02:23
Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men03:10
Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church01:08
Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set02:51
Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency03:47
Former educator charged with child neglect in case of student who shot teacher01:56
New York City's police commissioner on his mission to reduce crime04:49
Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches01:35
Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison02:28
NYPD commissioner says New York is heading in 'right direction' despite high-profile crimes02:33
Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter03:46
Idaho teen accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attacks on churches01:26
Florida college student accused of fatally stabbing mother01:29
Infant killed, child injured in incident on Los Angeles freeway01:17
Gunman kills two people and himself in Nevada law office, police say01:14
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases02:13
- Now Playing
Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime01:42
- UP NEXT
'Money, power, and sex': Prosecutors describe motives in Chad Daybell murder trial01:39
At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say01:15
Grand jury indicts former school administrator in shooting of teacher by 6-year-old01:38
Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency02:23
Play All