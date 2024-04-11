IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime
April 11, 202401:42

  • O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    'Money, power, and sex': Prosecutors describe motives in Chad Daybell murder trial

    01:39

  • At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say

    01:15

  • Grand jury indicts former school administrator in shooting of teacher by 6-year-old

    01:38

  • Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency 

    02:23

  • Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men

    03:10

  • Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church

    01:08

  • Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set

    02:51

  • Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency

    03:47

  • Former educator charged with child neglect in case of student who shot teacher

    01:56

  • New York City's police commissioner on his mission to reduce crime

    04:49

  • Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches

    01:35

  • Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

    02:28

  • NYPD commissioner says New York is heading in 'right direction' despite high-profile crimes

    02:33

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter

    03:46

  • Idaho teen accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attacks on churches

    01:26

  • Florida college student accused of fatally stabbing mother

    01:29

  • Infant killed, child injured in incident on Los Angeles freeway

    01:17

  • Gunman kills two people and himself in Nevada law office, police say

    01:14

NBC News Channel

Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime

01:42

Artwork was smashed and a Palestinian flag was destroyed in the attack on the Rutgers Center for Islamic Life. WNBC's Adam Harding reports.April 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    'Money, power, and sex': Prosecutors describe motives in Chad Daybell murder trial

    01:39

  • At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say

    01:15

  • Grand jury indicts former school administrator in shooting of teacher by 6-year-old

    01:38

  • Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency 

    02:23
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All