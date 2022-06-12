IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Venezuelan opposition leader Guaidó condemns attack

00:52

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó has condemned a physical attack against him as an “ambush” by people associated with the ruling party.June 12, 2022

