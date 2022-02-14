Venice Carnival kicks off with colorful boat parade in Italy
00:46
Venice kicked off its Carnival celebrations on Sunday with a parade of traditional boats illuminated by colored lights on the Grand Canal. The parade was announced at the last moment to avoid drawing the large crowds that gathered along the banks of the canal before the pandemic.Feb. 14, 2022
