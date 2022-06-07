IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Verdict reached for stepfather abusing boy rescued by Orlando waitress's secret note

A verdict has been reached for the stepfather of a boy who was rescued by a quick-thinking Orlando waitress, who held up a secret note that read, "do you need help?" A six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson guilty of two counts of false imprisonment, three counts of aggravated child abuse with a weapon and more abuse charges. WESH's Dave McDaniel reports.June 7, 2022

