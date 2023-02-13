IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Vermont officials warn of unsafe ice on Lake Champlain

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Water safety tops concerns near Ohio derailment site

    01:25

  • Collision triggers deadly Texas train derailment

    01:21

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

    03:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

  • U.S. investigates three flying objects shot down in North American airspace

    08:05

  • Disappointed Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets

    00:50

  • Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl win

    01:20

  • Watch: Dogs take a stroll down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

    01:10

  • Arizona man charged after appearing to harass Native American performers

    04:59

  • Body cam video shows deadly arrest of North Carolina man

    01:57

  • Woman convicted of trying kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake

    02:17

  • DA reviewing all cases involving officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder

    02:55

  • Google, Microsoft announce plans to incorporate AI into search engines

    01:59

  • Unidentified object near Alaska shot down by U.S. fighter pilot

    02:19

  • Murkowski on unidentified object: There will be 'consequences' if there's a threat

    01:57

  • Sen. Fetterman discharged from hospital and will return to Senate Monday

    03:01

  • Shooting survivors share reality of survivor's guilt

    02:29

  • Outrage grows after three Texas students die from fentanyl overdoses

    01:51

  • Texas woman accused in husband's murder linked to second death

    01:37

NBC News Channel

Vermont officials warn of unsafe ice on Lake Champlain

01:48

Three ice fishermen have died in recent days after falling through thin ice on Lake Champlain, prompting safety warnings. WPTZ's Stephen Biddix reports.Feb. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Vermont officials warn of unsafe ice on Lake Champlain

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Water safety tops concerns near Ohio derailment site

    01:25

  • Collision triggers deadly Texas train derailment

    01:21

  • Forbes announces its top entertainment earners of 2022

    03:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

  • U.S. investigates three flying objects shot down in North American airspace

    08:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All