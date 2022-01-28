Vice President Harris meets first female president of Honduras

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Vice President Harris meets first female president of Honduras00:53
UP NEXT
Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says03:25
Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine10:08
Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule03:20
Kamala Harris calls on Senate to ‘do its job’ during MLK Day address04:57
Harris: January 6 showed the fragility and strength of our democracy03:09
President Biden transfers power to Kamala Harris during routine physical01:13
Biden briefly transferring powers to Harris as routine physical involves anesthesia01:24
Two hosts of 'The View' test positive for Covid moments before Kamala Harris interview00:56
Vice President Harris issues sharp rebuke to China02:05
U.S. won't be distracted from 'singular focus' of Kabul evacuations, Vice President Harris says01:46
Sen. Stabenow: Michigan GOP 'has no shame' in voter suppression strategy08:48
VP Harris meets this week with DACA recipients03:08
VP Harris touts America's efforts on gender equality08:31
VP Harris makes first official border trip to El Paso, Texas04:43
Doug Emhoff: ‘It’s an honor and humbling’ to be second gentleman03:32
VP Harris defends timing of Southern border visit: ‘We’re talking about families’01:19
Harris: Republicans ‘didn’t even have the courage to debate’ voting rights bill02:32
NBC Exclusive: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff talks strategy to increase vaccinations01:13
Kierra Johnson: LGBTQ Americans 'have a right to participate politically'02:56
Vice President Harris meets first female president of Honduras00:53
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a bilateral meeting with the new Honduran President Xiomara Castro in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.Jan. 28, 2022
Now Playing
Vice President Harris meets first female president of Honduras00:53
UP NEXT
Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says03:25
Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine10:08
Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule03:20
Kamala Harris calls on Senate to ‘do its job’ during MLK Day address04:57
Harris: January 6 showed the fragility and strength of our democracy03:09