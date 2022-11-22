IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts

  • UN Security council condemns North Korea’s latest missile test

    Vice President Harris vows to ‘uphold international rules’ in South China Sea

    Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ration their electricity use

  • At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China

  • Ukrainians see hopeful message in Banksy artwork

  • Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for N.C. woman found dead in Mexico

  • Hundreds trapped after deadly earthquake in Indonesia

  • Crowds pack Kherson supermarket as it reopens with Ukrainian groceries

  • Watch: Chaotic scenes in Doha as people attempt to get into World Cup fan zone

  • Drone video shows aftermath of deadly missile strike on Polish border

  • Ukraine’s deputy defense minister predicts war will be over by ‘end of spring’ next year

  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Kyiv

  • Qatar bans alcohol from 2022 FIFA World Cup

  • World Cup could boost U.S. soccer fandom

  • Brittney Griner relocated to Russian penal colony

  • Watch: Ghanaian climate activist draws standing ovation at COP27

  • Qatar prepares for soccer World Cup 'passenger overflows'

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile that had capability to hit U.S.

  • North Korea tests new missile with enough range to reach the US

NBC News

Vice President Harris vows to ‘uphold international rules’ in South China Sea

Vice President Harris visited a Philippine island in the South China Sea as part of a three-day trip aimed at countering China's increasingly assertive stance in the region. Harris pledged that the U.S. would defend the Philippines if it came under attack in the highly contested South China Sea, which is mostly claimed by Beijing.Nov. 22, 2022

