Vice President Harris vows to ‘uphold international rules’ in South China Sea

Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts03:43
UN Security council condemns North Korea’s latest missile test00:20
- Now Playing
Vice President Harris vows to ‘uphold international rules’ in South China Sea01:24
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ration their electricity use01:16
At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China00:35
Ukrainians see hopeful message in Banksy artwork01:33
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for N.C. woman found dead in Mexico01:56
Hundreds trapped after deadly earthquake in Indonesia01:21
Crowds pack Kherson supermarket as it reopens with Ukrainian groceries01:00
Watch: Chaotic scenes in Doha as people attempt to get into World Cup fan zone01:04
Drone video shows aftermath of deadly missile strike on Polish border01:07
Ukraine’s deputy defense minister predicts war will be over by ‘end of spring’ next year01:15
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Kyiv01:11
Qatar bans alcohol from 2022 FIFA World Cup01:58
World Cup could boost U.S. soccer fandom04:03
Brittney Griner relocated to Russian penal colony03:45
Watch: Ghanaian climate activist draws standing ovation at COP2700:49
Qatar prepares for soccer World Cup 'passenger overflows'01:26
North Korea fires ballistic missile that had capability to hit U.S.03:51
North Korea tests new missile with enough range to reach the US01:51
Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts03:43
UN Security council condemns North Korea’s latest missile test00:20
- Now Playing
Vice President Harris vows to ‘uphold international rules’ in South China Sea01:24
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ration their electricity use01:16
At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China00:35
Ukrainians see hopeful message in Banksy artwork01:33
Play All