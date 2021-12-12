Mexico's king of ranchera music Vicente Fernández dies at 81
Mexico's king of ranchera music Vicente Fernández died at age 81. The iconic singer-songwriter was known across the Spanish-speaking world for hits such as “Volver, Volver,” "El Rey" and “Por tu maldito amor.” A 3-time Grammy winner, Fernández had been dealing with medical complications after a fall injured his spine. He recorded over 50 albums and sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.Dec. 12, 2021
