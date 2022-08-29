IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Victim in Oregon grocery store attack attempted to disarm shooter

Victim in Oregon grocery store attack attempted to disarm shooter

Officials released the names of two victims who died in the Oregon grocery store attack. One victim was a Safeway employee who attempted to disarm the shooter during the incident. The suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bend Pro-Tem Mayor Anthony Broadman said that citizens and first responders were “brave” during the “heinous attack.”Aug. 29, 2022

