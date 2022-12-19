IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Victims’ families speak out at sentencing in Ohio massacre

Victims’ families speak out at sentencing in Ohio massacre

01:32

Families of the victims spoke out at the sentencing of George Wagner IV, who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family in 2016. WLWT’s Todd Dykes reports.Dec. 19, 2022

    Victims’ families speak out at sentencing in Ohio massacre

