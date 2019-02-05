Victims’ families confront ‘ugly, dark’ Uber driver who killed 6

Crime & Courts

Victims’ family members speak at Uber driver Jason Dalton’s sentencing in Michigan

02:40

A former Uber driver Jason Dalton, who shot and killed six people and wounded two others in a shooting spree in 2016, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A shooting survivor and several victims’ family members spoke during his sentencing hearing at a Kalamazoo County courthouse.Feb. 5, 2019

