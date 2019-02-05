Victims’ families confront ‘ugly, dark’ Uber driver who killed 6

Victims’ family members speak at Uber driver Jason Dalton’s sentencing in Michigan02:40
A former Uber driver Jason Dalton, who shot and killed six people and wounded two others in a shooting spree in 2016, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A shooting survivor and several victims’ family members spoke during his sentencing hearing at a Kalamazoo County courthouse.
Victims’ families confront ‘ugly, dark’ Uber driver who killed 602:40
St. Louis police accused of obstructing investigation into officer’s death01:26
Police locate video evidence of potential persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack01:06
Houston police reveal identities of suspects in firefight with officers03:59
Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death in Arizona01:29
Louisiana shooting suspect Dakota Theriot captured02:09