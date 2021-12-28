IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Victims identified in Texas convenience store shooting that left 3 dead, 1 wounded

01:37

Three teenagers who were fatally shot at a Texas convenience store were identified, and a 14-year-old suspect has been arrested. KXAS's David Goins reports.Dec. 28, 2021

