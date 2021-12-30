IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Victims in El Cajon plane crash identified

    'Armed and dangerous': Texas police searching for 14-year-old suspect in triple homicide

  • Got gifts to return? Some retailers may offer refunds and let you keep the item to cut costs

  • Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in sex trafficking trial

  • U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads

  • Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations

  • Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed

  • Remembering NFL legend John Madden

  • What are next steps for Ghislaine Maxwell after guilty verdict?

  • Hit-and-run suspect struggles with officer during court appearance

  • Time capsule found under Robert E. Lee statue contained books, money and ammunition

  • Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo

  • Man convicted of killing four in North Dakota sentenced to life in prison

  • States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

  • At least five killed in Colorado shootings

  • Sister of missing Lake Tahoe skier: ‘Still hopeful’ brother will be rescued

  • John Madden, former Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster, dies at age 85

  • Second time capsule discovered at former site of Robert E. Lee statue

  • Winter weather creates travel nightmare on the roads and in the sky

  • Kansas teen’s death ruled homicide after restrained by corrections officers

Authorities say Douglas James Grande, Julian Jorge Bugaj, and flight nurses Laurie Gentz and Tina Ward were killed when the Learjet 35 they were on crashed near El Cajon, California. KNSD’s Alexis Rivas spoke with a critical care nurse who worked closely with Gentz and Ward.Dec. 30, 2021

