Authorities say Douglas James Grande, Julian Jorge Bugaj, and flight nurses Laurie Gentz and Tina Ward were killed when the Learjet 35 they were on crashed near El Cajon, California. KNSD’s Alexis Rivas spoke with a critical care nurse who worked closely with Gentz and Ward.Dec. 30, 2021
Victims in El Cajon plane crash identified
