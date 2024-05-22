Video appears to show a man trying to body-slam an orca

- Now Playing
Video appears to show a man trying to body-slam an orca00:50
- UP NEXT
Iran's supreme leader leads funeral in Tehran for President Raisi02:04
Passenger dies, dozens injured on plane hit by severe turbulence02:11
Huge crowds attend funeral event for Iranian president01:27
'An honest mistake': Florida woman arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition02:41
Singapore Airlines flight makes an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence00:34
Video shows Singapore Airlines flight before emergency Bangkok landing after turbulence death00:21
Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip00:36
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu02:13
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash03:01
Crowd of mourners surround a truck carrying the remains of the Iranian president00:48
Japanese town blocks off viral view of Mount Fuji01:08
International Criminal Court seeks arrest of Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leader01:40
After death of Iran's president, U.S. says there are no signs of outside interference02:25
London High Court rules Wikileaks' Julian Assange can appeal U.S. extradition02:42
Former Iranian political prisoner reacts to news of Raisi’s death00:43
RFK Jr. lists past Iranian president as a leader the U.S. president should meet01:07
Video shows groups celebrating Raisi’s death in London and Berlin00:58
ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes02:54
Iran declares 5 days of mourning after president dies in helicopter crash02:34
- Now Playing
Video appears to show a man trying to body-slam an orca00:50
- UP NEXT
Iran's supreme leader leads funeral in Tehran for President Raisi02:04
Passenger dies, dozens injured on plane hit by severe turbulence02:11
Huge crowds attend funeral event for Iranian president01:27
'An honest mistake': Florida woman arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition02:41
Singapore Airlines flight makes an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence00:34
Play All