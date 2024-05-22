IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video appears to show a man trying to body-slam an orca
May 22, 2024
    Video appears to show a man trying to body-slam an orca

NBC News

Video appears to show a man trying to body-slam an orca

00:50

New Zealand authorities shared a video on social media that appeared to show a man jump from a boat into the sea off the Auckland coast – in what appeared to be a deliberate effort to touch or “body-slam” an orca.May 22, 2024

    Video appears to show a man trying to body-slam an orca

