IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Shooting at Philadelphia July Fourth celebration sends crowd running

    00:51

  • Highland Park congressman discusses the fatal July 4th parade shooting

    02:01

  • “There is much more work to do”: President Biden speaks on Highland Park Shooting

    00:48

  • Highland Park community in shock after fatal shooting at 4th of July parade

    00:48

  • Person of interest identified in Illinois parade shooting

    01:40

  • Search for gunman continues in Illinois parade shooting

    05:53

  • Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois

    03:50

  • Two dead after unrelated drownings in Virginia Beach

    02:08

  • At least 6 dead, 24 injured after gunman fires into crowd gathered for July Fourth parade

    05:08

  • Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department

    03:55

  • July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:46

  • Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident ahead of July Fourth

    01:42

  • At least three dead, six injured after multi-vehicle crash in L.A.

    00:55

  • Protesters demand justice after bodycam video released shows fatal shooting of Jayland Walker 

    02:13

  • Hundreds protest shooting death of Jayland Walker

    00:41

  • Bodycam shows moments Jayland Walker was fatally shot

    11:36

  • At least one dead after explosion at Michigan air show

    01:09

  • Three children, one woman found dead in Minnesota lake after hourslong search

    01:01

  • Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space

    05:13

  • New York lawmakers approve stiffer gun legislation

    00:32

NBC News

Video appears to show arrest of person of interest in Highland Park parade shooting

01:12

Video taken by a person in their car in Lake Forest, Illinois, appears to show the arrest of Robert Crimo, the person of interest in the Highland Park shooting that killed six people and injured 24.July 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Shooting at Philadelphia July Fourth celebration sends crowd running

    00:51

  • Highland Park congressman discusses the fatal July 4th parade shooting

    02:01

  • “There is much more work to do”: President Biden speaks on Highland Park Shooting

    00:48

  • Highland Park community in shock after fatal shooting at 4th of July parade

    00:48

  • Person of interest identified in Illinois parade shooting

    01:40

  • Search for gunman continues in Illinois parade shooting

    05:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All