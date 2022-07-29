IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist

Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist

Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is facing calls to resign after hitting a bicyclist on July 19 and driving away without checking on the victim.July 29, 2022

    Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist

