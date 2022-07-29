Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist

- Now Playing
Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist00:50
- UP NEXT
Lawsuit accuses SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia of discrimination01:49
Watch: Small plane crashes into waters off Seattle beach00:34
Hawaii beach swimmer injured after getting close to Hawaiian monk seal with pup01:01
Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat00:18
Watch: Video appears to show Taco Bell worker pouring scalding water on customers in Dallas01:20
Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach01:30
Watch: Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked by man at New York campaign event01:14
Watch: Suspect on foot tries to evade New York police officer on horseback00:31
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, no injuries reported00:36
Watch: Large waves crash over seawall, wipe out part of outdoor Hawaiian wedding00:40
Doorbell video shows UPS driver collapse in extreme Arizona heat01:11
Pilot allegedly intoxicated lands small plane on Missouri highway01:17
Video shows Florida homeowner open fire on home invaders00:48
Watch: Video shows Spirit Airlines plane on fire while on runway in Atlanta01:20
Watch: Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone01:49
Georgia Guidestones heavily damaged by explosion00:42
At least one dead after explosion at Michigan air show01:09
'Titanic 2.0': Cruise ship collision with iceberg caught on camera01:12
Watch: Landslide engulfs 150 homes in Peru00:27
- Now Playing
Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist00:50
- UP NEXT
Lawsuit accuses SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia of discrimination01:49
Watch: Small plane crashes into waters off Seattle beach00:34
Hawaii beach swimmer injured after getting close to Hawaiian monk seal with pup01:01
Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat00:18
Watch: Video appears to show Taco Bell worker pouring scalding water on customers in Dallas01:20
Play All