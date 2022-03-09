Video appears to show Ukrainian children’s hospital destroyed by airstrikes
Videos appears to show the aftermath of a destroyed children’s hospital in Mariupol amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of the airstrikes. The head of Ukraine's Donetsk region said 17 were wounded including staff and mothers in the maternity ward. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of the attack.March 9, 2022
Video appears to show Ukrainian children’s hospital destroyed by airstrikes
