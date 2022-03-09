IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Video appears to show Ukrainian children's hospital destroyed by airstrikes

    02:33
Video appears to show Ukrainian children’s hospital destroyed by airstrikes

02:33

Videos appears to show the aftermath of a destroyed children’s hospital in Mariupol amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of the airstrikes. The head of Ukraine's Donetsk region said 17 were wounded including staff and mothers in the maternity ward. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of the attack.March 9, 2022

