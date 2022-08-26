IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Video appears to show Vermont sheriff's captain kicking handcuffed detainee

01:08

Video released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office appears to show Capt. John Grismore, a sheriff's deputy, kicking a handcuffed detainee multiple times. Grismore has since been fired, his actions called 'egregious' in a statement by Sheriff Roger Langevin.Aug. 26, 2022

