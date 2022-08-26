Video appears to show Vermont sheriff's captain kicking handcuffed detainee

- UP NEXT
Rising food costs force U.S. schools to cut back on lunch options02:30
Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women03:16
Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase02:31
Secret Service recovered $286 million in stolen Covid-19 relief funds01:42
Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college01:42
NASA’s Apollo mission control room restored as a museum02:19
NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission01:40
Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come01:38
Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect01:44
Questions swirl around the murder of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger in prison04:53
Howard University bomb threats force evacuations01:54
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape03:06
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine01:32
Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein mentor, found dead in Connecticut home01:37
'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus05:08
Tennis pioneer Althea Gibson honored with NYC street02:01
MIT professor cleared of charges after being accused of espionage by DOJ04:47
Watch: Clark the bald eagle goes through airport security00:26
Two dead, two wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter00:31
Four dead, including constable serving eviction notice, after shooting at Arizona apartment01:40
- UP NEXT
Rising food costs force U.S. schools to cut back on lunch options02:30
Texas woman arrested for racist rant and attack against Indian-American women03:16
Watch: Florida police pursue stolen box truck in wild car chase02:31
Secret Service recovered $286 million in stolen Covid-19 relief funds01:42
Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college01:42
NASA’s Apollo mission control room restored as a museum02:19
Play All