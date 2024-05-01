IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video captures chaos at UCLA as supporters for Palestinians and Israel clash
Video captured protesters supporting Palestinians and Israel clashing on UCLA’s campus, including the moment one person sprayed a substance into a crowd. LAPD riot police were also seen lined up at the scene.May 1, 2024

