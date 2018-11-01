Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Video captures lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano that has caused mass destruction

The mesmerizing and relentless lava from the Kilauea volcano has caused mass destruction in Hawaii, displacing thousands since May 3. Dramatic video captures the steady-moving, powerful lava as it creeps down roads, and even engulfs entire automobiles.May.11.2018

