Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
U.S. news
Video captures lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano that has caused mass destruction
The mesmerizing and relentless lava from the Kilauea volcano has caused mass destruction in Hawaii, displacing thousands since May 3. Dramatic video captures the steady-moving, powerful lava as it creeps down roads, and even engulfs entire automobiles.
Environment
Hawaii’s tourism industry suffers as Kilauea continues to erupt02:11
National Guard warns Hawaii residents may soon be trapped following volcanic eruption01:19
Family in Hawaii mourns loss of home their father built01:39
Hawaii volcano lava causes more destruction00:43
Lava bombs, lava haze, volcanic smog: What are they and what do they look like?02:06
Hawaii’s Kilauea lava destroys more homes01:57
Play All