Video captures man who used photo of other passenger’s ticket to board flight
March 26, 202401:07
    Video captures man who used photo of other passenger's ticket to board flight

A Texas man is facing a charge of stowaway on an aircraft after he boarded a Delta flight in Utah using a photo of another passenger’s ticket. The incident was captured on airport surveillance video. KSL reports.March 26, 2024

