IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video captures men who impersonate police officers, break into woman's home

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Coast guard video shows luxury yacht sinking off Italy

    00:47

  • Watch: Video shows small plane crash onto Florida road

    00:57

  • Watch: Video shows woman drive SUV through the second floor of a Massachusetts mall

    01:35

  • Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles

    01:53

  • Possible meteors caught on camera over Utah

    01:31

  • Watch: Video captures thieves' $2 million smash-and-grab

    00:37

  • Watch: Video captures moment Israeli Airstrike destroys home of suspected Islamic jihad member

    00:54

  • Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient

    03:42

  • Bloodied woman seen screaming for help from New Jersey big rig

    01:19

  • Watch: Police chase cow running along Alabama highway

    00:31

  • Sailor rescued after 16 hours under capsized boat

    00:54

  • Video shows Times Square box cutter attack on Asian woman

    01:07

  • 'Get out of here!': Connecticut man chases bear from home

    01:19

  • Watch: Video shows helicopter rescue of 83-year-old woman from flooded Kentucky home

    00:33

  • Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist

    00:50

  • Lawsuit accuses SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia of discrimination

    01:49

  • Watch: Small plane crashes into waters off Seattle beach

    00:34

  • Hawaii beach swimmer injured after getting close to Hawaiian monk seal with pup

    01:01

  • Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat

    00:18

NBC News

Video captures men who impersonate police officers, break into woman's home

00:51

The New York City Police Department is looking for two men who impersonated police officers, broke into a Queens woman's home and stole $10,000. The men were dressed in NYPD t-shirts and handcuffed the woman after she answered their knocking at her door.Aug. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Video captures men who impersonate police officers, break into woman's home

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Coast guard video shows luxury yacht sinking off Italy

    00:47

  • Watch: Video shows small plane crash onto Florida road

    00:57

  • Watch: Video shows woman drive SUV through the second floor of a Massachusetts mall

    01:35

  • Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles

    01:53

  • Possible meteors caught on camera over Utah

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All