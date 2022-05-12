IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Bodycam footage contradicts sheriff's statement on lacrosse team search

02:28

Bodycam footage shows Georgia deputies searching personal effects of Delaware State women's lacrosse players in alleged racial profiling incident. WCAU's Tim Furlong reports.May 12, 2022

