IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video diaries from Gaza show a daily struggle to survive

    15:14
  • UP NEXT

    Biden announces proposal to combat junk fees in retirement advising

    01:30

  • ‘They mean no Jews’: Israeli president’s global antisemitism warning

    01:28

  • Video shows aftermath of Jabalia refugee camp explosion

    01:05

  • FBI director warns that Hamas could be an inspiration for terrorists

    05:17

  • Watch: Blinken interrupted by protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza

    01:52

  • Video shows freed Israeli hostage being reunited with family

    00:32

  • Israeli military releases more video of its ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

    00:54

  • Red Crescent warehouse in Gaza City out of action after blasts, organization says

    00:46

  • Biden signs executive order to promote 'responsible innovation' of AI

    01:02

  • Biden: UAW and automakers have reached a 'historic agreement'

    03:56

  • Video shows civilian car fired upon by tank inside the Gaza Strip

    00:43

  • Israeli raid on Jenin, West Bank, leaves four dead, Palestinian officials say

    01:05

  • Video shows pro-Palestinian crowds storming airport in Russia's Dagestan

    01:03

  • Video shows displaced civilians sheltering in Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City

    00:57

  • Ramaswamy: Hate speech and antisemitism is ‘heinous’ but ‘protected speech’

    03:16

  • Al-Shati refugee camp in ruins from continuous airstrikes

    00:39

  • Gaza residents storm U.N. warehouse in search of food and aid

    00:39

  • World's largest underground hospital in Israel at the ready in case of missile attacks

    00:55

  • ‘He should endorse me’: Trump speaks on Pence ending his presidential bid

    01:01

NBC News

Video diaries from Gaza show a daily struggle to survive

15:14

After Israel warned more than a million residents to evacuate northern Gaza, many find themselves in limbo, traveling from north to south and back again as they seek refuge against bombs that seem to be falling everywhere.Nov. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Video diaries from Gaza show a daily struggle to survive

    15:14
  • UP NEXT

    Biden announces proposal to combat junk fees in retirement advising

    01:30

  • ‘They mean no Jews’: Israeli president’s global antisemitism warning

    01:28

  • Video shows aftermath of Jabalia refugee camp explosion

    01:05

  • FBI director warns that Hamas could be an inspiration for terrorists

    05:17

  • Watch: Blinken interrupted by protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza

    01:52
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All