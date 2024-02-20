Video shows man crossing the street wearing Apple Vision Pro

- Now Playing
Video shows man crossing the street wearing Apple Vision Pro00:33
- UP NEXT
The company OpenAI debuts text-to-video feature01:42
Lawsuit claims apps like Tinder, Hinge are designed to addict users02:48
TikTok users express mixed feelings over new Shop feature03:12
OpenAI unveils text-to-video tool Sora02:54
Have a good hair day every day with these products04:32
Why singles are experiencing dating app fatigue03:25
Why some major phone companies are hanging up on the landline02:48
Microsoft shows off new AI-powered chatbot in Super Bowl ad01:44
Apple’s Vision Pro goes on sale: Get a sneak peek!04:49
'Very disappointed': Victim's mom calls for action after social media hearing04:42
FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger00:28
Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at Capitol Hill hearing05:39
'That's ridiculous': Zuckerberg pushes back on Meta sex trafficking accusation01:59
Watch: Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at Senate child safety hearing04:36
Sen. Cruz grills Zuckerberg over Instagram's child sex abuse 'warning' screens04:26
Efforts to regulate social media ramp up amid concerns of child safety04:09
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package00:32
Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety03:46
'This is a revolution': Doctor discusses Neuralink brain interface impact on paralysis03:49
- Now Playing
Video shows man crossing the street wearing Apple Vision Pro00:33
- UP NEXT
The company OpenAI debuts text-to-video feature01:42
Lawsuit claims apps like Tinder, Hinge are designed to addict users02:48
TikTok users express mixed feelings over new Shop feature03:12
OpenAI unveils text-to-video tool Sora02:54
Have a good hair day every day with these products04:32
Play All