BREAKING: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized to President Biden for handling of hospitalization

    Video said to show Ukrainian attack on Russian warship off Crimea

    Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for international investigation into Belgorod plane crash

  • Russians accuse Ukraine of shooting down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

  • How global conflict is affecting oil prices and supply chain

  • Video shows crash of Russian jet allegedly carrying Ukrainian POWs

  • Russian military jet carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes

  • Eyewitness video shows Russian military transport plane crash near Ukraine

  • Russian missile strikes kill at least 5 people in Kharkiv

  • Kyiv residents seek shelter in a subway station amid Russian attacks

  • What Biden’s meeting with Congressional leaders accomplished

  • Russian women call for mobilized men to return home from the Ukraine war

  • ‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

  • Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack

  • Missile attack by Ukraine kills more than a dozen in Russia, Russian officials report

  • Russia unleashes massive aerial attack on Ukraine

  • Russia launches more than 120 missiles toward Ukraine, killing 7

  • Russian missile strikes in Odesa kill at least three people

  • Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid

  • Ukraine asking for more fighters as fight over more aid from U.S. continues

Ukraine's defense ministry and intelligence service published video that they said showed a maritime drone attack on a Russian warship off the Crimean coast. NBC News was unable to independently verify the date or location of the images.Feb. 1, 2024

