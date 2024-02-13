IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Video shows a Gazan doctor running to save a man shot outside a hospital

    00:44
NBC News

Video shows a Gazan doctor running to save a man shot outside a hospital

00:44

Video shows the moment Dr. Ameera Al-Assouli saved a man shot by an Israeli sniper outside the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza. Despite the threat of danger, Dr. Ameera took the decision to help the injured patient.Feb. 13, 2024

