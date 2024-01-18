IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action

    02:17

  • At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

    01:30

  • Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting

    05:21

  • American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter

    04:25

  • Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:43

  • Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll

    01:14

  • Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out

    01:19

  • Israel and Hamas reach deal to supply medicine to Gaza hostages

    02:11

  • Heavy bombing in Gaza causes residents to flee

    00:54

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14

  • Iran carries out missile attack in Iraq targeting alleged Israeli ‘spy headquarters’

    04:37

  • New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas

    02:15

  • Israel-Hamas war hits 100 days, Netanyahu vows to keep fighting

    02:11

  • Israel-Hamas war reaches grim milestone of 100 days

    01:31

  • U.K. foreign secretary David Cameron on strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

    01:55

  • Israel marks 100 days since beginning of war with Hamas

    01:37

  • Thousands gather in Washington, D.C. in support of Gaza

    02:16

  • 'They don't deserve this': Thousands rally in U.S. in support of Gaza

    02:40

  • Palestinians say Israeli soldiers using heavy-handed tactics in West Bank

    01:54

NBC News

Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital

01:49

Staff, patients and relatives reacted in panic on December 17 when a shell struck the Mubarak Hospital for Children and Maternity, part of the Nasser Hospital complex in Khan Younis. NBC News cannot verify which side was responsible for launching the attack.Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action

    02:17

  • At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

    01:30

  • Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting

    05:21

  • American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter

    04:25

  • Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All