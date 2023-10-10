IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows the bloody aftermath of Hamas attack on Israel's Be'eri kibbutz

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Tracking Hamas' rise to power

    03:47

  • Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. after Hamas attacks

    03:14

  • A history of the Gaza Strip

    03:57

  • Israeli mother wants missing son home ‘safe and alive’ 

    06:01

  • What Israel’s ground operation in Gaza could look like

    01:44

  • Israelis donate blood and volunteer to help victims

    02:14

  • Friend shares story of missing mother allegedly taken by Hamas militants

    08:19

  • Oil prices spike amid conflict in Israel, raising fears of uptick in gas prices

    01:42

  • Officials: U.S. military presence near Israel a blunt message to Iran and Hezbollah

    04:03

  • Jewish American describes fear of ripple effects after Hamas attack on Israel

    03:17

  • McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict

    02:07

  • Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross

    05:45

  • McCarthy puts need for Israel aid ahead of Ukraine: 'Israel is in the middle of a war with nothing'

    01:12

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy calls to evacuate Americans from Israel

    01:54

  • Netanyahu urges Israel to unite against Hamas

    02:18

  • Concertgoer’s video shows Hamas attack on Israeli music festival

    03:00

  • Doctor describes seeing ‘carnage’ at festival after Hamas attack

    05:10

  • ‘It was a terrible mistake to attack Israel,’ Netanyahu says

    05:46

  • NBC News' Richard Engel and crew take cover in Israel from mortar fire

    03:14

NBC News

Video shows the bloody aftermath of Hamas attack on Israel's Be'eri kibbutz

00:32

Israeli rescue service ZAKA said more than 100 bodies were recovered from Be'eri kibbutz, a small farming community that was the scene of a bloody standoff during Hamas’ attack against Israel.Oct. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Video shows the bloody aftermath of Hamas attack on Israel's Be'eri kibbutz

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Tracking Hamas' rise to power

    03:47

  • Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. after Hamas attacks

    03:14

  • A history of the Gaza Strip

    03:57

  • Israeli mother wants missing son home ‘safe and alive’ 

    06:01

  • What Israel’s ground operation in Gaza could look like

    01:44
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All