IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli father recounts how his daughter was killed in the Hamas attacks

    06:24

  • Iran's supreme leader denies involvement in Hamas attacks

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    'It's not a battlefield, it's a massacre:' Israeli military officer describes aftermath of Hamas assault on a kibbutz

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Hamas threatens to execute hostages as conflict in Gaza deepens

    05:48

  • Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

    05:10

  • Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes

    02:22

  • Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel

    01:50

  • Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages

    02:26

  • Dashcam video shows Hamas gunmen toss a grenade into a bomb shelter near to the Supernova music festival

    00:51

  • Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues despite Hamas threats against hostages

    00:55

  • Video shows the bloody aftermath of Hamas attack on Israel's Be'eri kibbutz

    00:32

  • Tracking Hamas' rise to power

    03:47

  • Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. after Hamas attacks

    03:14

  • A history of the Gaza Strip

    03:57

  • Israeli mother wants missing son home ‘safe and alive’ 

    06:01

  • What Israel’s ground operation in Gaza could look like

    01:44

  • Israelis donate blood and volunteer to help victims

    02:14

  • Friend shares story of missing mother allegedly taken by Hamas militants

    08:19

  • Oil prices spike amid conflict in Israel, raising fears of uptick in gas prices

    01:42

  • Officials: U.S. military presence near Israel a blunt message to Iran and Hezbollah

    04:03

NBC News

'It's not a battlefield, it's a massacre:' Israeli military officer describes aftermath of Hamas assault on a kibbutz

01:44

Journalists were taken to see the aftermath of Saturday's Hamas attack on a kibbutz in Kfar Aza, just three miles from Israel's border with Gaza.Oct. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Israeli father recounts how his daughter was killed in the Hamas attacks

    06:24

  • Iran's supreme leader denies involvement in Hamas attacks

    01:08
  • Now Playing

    'It's not a battlefield, it's a massacre:' Israeli military officer describes aftermath of Hamas assault on a kibbutz

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Hamas threatens to execute hostages as conflict in Gaza deepens

    05:48

  • Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

    05:10

  • Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes

    02:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All