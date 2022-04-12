IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Domestic terrorism' on the rise after dual massacres in less than 24 hours

    02:01

  • NYPD says subway attack not terror related, Gov. Hochul pleads for ‘no more mass shootings’

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Video shows aftermath of NYC subway shooting in Brooklyn

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Local schools told to shelter-in-place after shooting at Brooklyn subway station

    04:16

  • Minnesota investigators release new bodycam footage of Amir Locke shooting

    01:28

  • Biden announces new restrictions on 'ghost guns'

    03:59

  • Atlanta rapper faces federal charges in connection to gun trafficking ring

    02:41

  • Dallas Police design new domestic violence training for all recruits

    02:48

  • 1 teen dead, 2 others injured in shooting near NYC high school

    01:17

  • Police say gun in Sacramento shooting was modified to be automatic

    03:53

  • Dallas concert where deadly shooting took place had no permit

    01:34

  • Jury selection begins in trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    03:07

  • 'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting

    02:21

  • One dead, 11 wounded in Dallas concert shooting

    00:58

  • Mass shooting in Sacramento leaving six dead

    02:04

  • 12-year-old in NYC fatally shot while eating in car

    01:33

  • 12-year-old dead after shooting at South Carolina middle school

    02:55

  • Company says smart gun technology could prevent accidental shootings

    04:47

  • Young cousins, 12 and 14, killed while playing with gun on Instagram Live

    01:53

  • Inside look at the rising 'ghost gun' market in the U.S.

    06:25

NBC News

Video shows aftermath of NYC subway shooting in Brooklyn

00:44

Video immediately following the New York City subway shooting shows a chaotic scene as commuters try to navigate the Brooklyn train station.April 12, 2022

  • 'Domestic terrorism' on the rise after dual massacres in less than 24 hours

    02:01

  • NYPD says subway attack not terror related, Gov. Hochul pleads for ‘no more mass shootings’

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Video shows aftermath of NYC subway shooting in Brooklyn

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Local schools told to shelter-in-place after shooting at Brooklyn subway station

    04:16

  • Minnesota investigators release new bodycam footage of Amir Locke shooting

    01:28

  • Biden announces new restrictions on 'ghost guns'

    03:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All