IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows aftermath of Russian jet crashing into residential building in Siberian city

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine faces new wave of Russian attacks on power grid

    02:12

  • Ukraine forces advance as Russia forcibly removes residents

    01:50

  • Putin declares martial law in Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia

    02:14

  • Russian President Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions

    02:34

  • Zelenskyy: Russian purchase of Iranian weapons shows ‘military and political bankruptcy’

    00:57

  • Video shows Russian warplane crashing into apartment courtyard

    00:48

  • Russia hits cities across Ukraine with 'kamikaze' style drone attacks

    01:48

  • Putin says ‘no need’ for peace talks with President Biden

    02:10

  • Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

    09:41

  • Watch in full: NBC News exclusive interview with Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak

    10:23

  • Russia launches deadly missile strike on Mykolaiv, Ukraine

    01:33

  • Defense Secretary Austin: ‘NATO stands more unified and more resolute than ever’

    01:21

  • Russian ‘murderers’ need to be brought to justice, says Zelenskyy

    01:04

  • Russia steps up attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine

    02:45

  • Biden blasts Russia’s ‘brutal’ attacks on Ukrainian civilians

    02:09

  • Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

    01:19

  • Biden seeks penalty for Saudi oil production reduction, extra money going to Russia

    02:21

  • Zelenskyy requests more air defenses from G7 after Russian missile strikes

    02:07

  • Zelenskyy on Putin: ‘Terror is his attitude to the world’

    01:15

NBC News

Video shows aftermath of Russian jet crashing into residential building in Siberian city

01:01

A Russian jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. Two crew members died in the crash, there are no reported casualties on the ground. Russia's Emergencies Ministry said it crashed during a training flight.Oct. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Video shows aftermath of Russian jet crashing into residential building in Siberian city

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine faces new wave of Russian attacks on power grid

    02:12

  • Ukraine forces advance as Russia forcibly removes residents

    01:50

  • Putin declares martial law in Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia

    02:14

  • Russian President Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions

    02:34

  • Zelenskyy: Russian purchase of Iranian weapons shows ‘military and political bankruptcy’

    00:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All