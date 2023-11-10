IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Video shows aftermath of strike outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

00:45

Graphic video shows the moments after an apparent strike in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza.Nov. 10, 2023

