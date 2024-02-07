IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Video shows aftermath of U.S. drone strike that killed militant commander

NBC News

Video shows aftermath of U.S. drone strike that killed militant commander

01:07

The drone strike in eastern Baghdad targeted the leadership of Iranian-backed militia Kata’ib Hezbollah and reportedly killed Abo Baqir Al-Saadi, described by U.S. Central Command as being directly responsible for attacks on U.S. forces in the region.Feb. 7, 2024

    Video shows aftermath of U.S. drone strike that killed militant commander

