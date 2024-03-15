IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Aid ship arrives off Gaza coast, a possible bidding war over TikTok, and Pornhub blocks users in Texas

Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza
March 15, 202400:34
    Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza

    00:34
NBC News

Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza

00:34

The Open Arms, a private aid ship, arrived off the coast of Gaza on Friday, carrying the first nautical aid delivery for starving Palestinians. March 15, 2024

    Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza

    00:34
