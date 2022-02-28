IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows apparent Ukrainian drone strike on Russian forces west of Kyiv

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Massive explosion heard from Kyiv after Ukraine officials push for cease-fire in talks with Russia

    01:28

  • U.S. continues sanctions on Russia's central bank as Putin escalates Ukraine invasion

    02:17

  • Watch: Ukrainian military reservists train to fight Russians

    01:07

  • Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis

    03:19

  • Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest

    02:01

  • Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine

    02:42

  • Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine

    02:48

  • Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts from platform

    02:59

  • Ruble's value falls following sanctions, Russia raises interest rates to 20 percent

    02:23

  • Ukrainian ambassador reads texts from Russian soldier before he was killed: 'Mama this is so hard'

    02:46

  • What to expect during Biden's first State of the Union address amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

    03:18

  • How World Central Kitchen is feeding Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

    02:56

  • Inside humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians as they enter neighboring countries

    04:26

  • Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee

    02:38

  • U.S. authorizes voluntary departure at Moscow embassy, suspends operations at Minsk embassy

    02:08

  • Ukrainian, Russian delegations meet for talks in Belarus

    00:37

  • Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks

    03:03

  • Investors brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    01:24

  • Putin orders Russian nuclear forces on high alert amid setbacks in Ukraine

    02:40

NBC News

Video shows apparent Ukrainian drone strike on Russian forces west of Kyiv

01:17

A video posted by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces shows an apparent drone strike on Russian forces west of Kyiv. Areas of Chernihiv were hit with large explosions causing extensive damage. And explosions can be seen in Kharkiv as Russian invasion efforts continue.Feb. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Video shows apparent Ukrainian drone strike on Russian forces west of Kyiv

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Massive explosion heard from Kyiv after Ukraine officials push for cease-fire in talks with Russia

    01:28

  • U.S. continues sanctions on Russia's central bank as Putin escalates Ukraine invasion

    02:17

  • Watch: Ukrainian military reservists train to fight Russians

    01:07

  • Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis

    03:19

  • Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest

    02:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All