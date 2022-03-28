Video shows Arkansas daycare worker repeatedly shove toddler to floor

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump probably broke the law in an effort to obstruct Jan. 6 proceedings, judge says

  • UP NEXT

    Mysterious box of human bones found in Ohio garage

    01:35

  • Four dead after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp

    02:32

  • 'Delegitimized court': Sen. Booker says Supreme Court needs updated ethics rules in aftermath of Ginni Thomas texts

    01:55

  • Remembering Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state

    00:58

  • At least one dead after parking garage under construction collapses in Boston

    00:56

  • Fast-moving wildfire force thousands to evacuate in Colorado

    01:02

  • Streaming boom contributes to Oscars declining viewership

    07:22

  • At least one dead, one injured after shooting at Illinois mall

    01:29

  • Fentanyl crisis increasingly impacting children in U.S.

    03:27

  • Body camera footage shows moments following Florida tiger attack

    01:59

  • Surfer takes ‘one last wave’ in memory of others

    02:09

  • Teens allegedly planned to attack Chicago mosque during spring break, FBI says

    01:56

  • Women in Hollywood speak on representation within the industry

    04:03

  • 14-year-old dies after fall from Orlando amusement park ride

    01:28

  • NYC woman accused in shoving death of Broadway singing coach posts bail

    01:22

  • Cleveland Browns ‘not naïve’ but ‘have faith’ in Deshaun Watson as new quarterback

    02:40

  • 'It just happened fast': Texas teen describes surviving a direct hit from a tornado in his pickup truck

    01:33

  • 7-month-old girl killed, great-grandmother injured in Georgia dog mauling

    01:13

  • Man falls to his death in attempted BASE jumping stunt as teen daughter watches

    01:11

  • Florida deputies shoot suspect following fatal shovel attack at Sanford mosque

    01:41

NBC News Channel

Video shows Arkansas daycare worker repeatedly shove toddler to floor

04:24

An Arkansas daycare worker has been fired and is facing charges after video showed her repeatedly shoving a 4-year-old girl to the ground. KAIT's Jurnee Taylor reports.March 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Mysterious box of human bones found in Ohio garage

    01:35

  • Four dead after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp

    02:32

  • 'Delegitimized court': Sen. Booker says Supreme Court needs updated ethics rules in aftermath of Ginni Thomas texts

    01:55

  • Remembering Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state

    00:58

  • At least one dead after parking garage under construction collapses in Boston

    00:56

  • Fast-moving wildfire force thousands to evacuate in Colorado

    01:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All