IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair

    02:01

  • Houston woman says she was poisoned by napkin left on her car

    01:46

  • Crews search for missing woman after flash flood in Utah national park

    01:40

  • Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good

    02:47

  • Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived

    01:53

  • Watch: Video shows small plane crash onto Florida road

    00:57

  • Three people die after two planes collide mid-air in Northern California

    02:08

  • Watch: Video shows woman drive SUV through the second floor of a Massachusetts mall

    01:35

  • Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles

    01:53

  • U.S. consumer spending is changing and big retailers are getting hit hard

    01:49

  • Paper gun sale records pile up with ATF prevented from upgrading tracing

    03:28

  • Kiely Rodni: Volunteer scuba team joins search as authorities scale back

    01:30

  • Buttigieg gives airlines an ultimatum after summer travel chaos

    01:42

  • Federal judge denies Sen. Graham's request not to testify in Georgia election probe

    00:31

  • Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid

    01:35

  • Can these rings help identify mummified Milwaukee remains?

    01:26

  • Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death

    01:22

  • Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to buy stolen body parts

    00:48

  • Florida Christian school asks gay and transgender students to leave

    01:43

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen

    01:23

NBC News

Video shows Arkansas law officers pummeling suspect on ground

00:40

State police launched an investigation Sunday into the use of force against a man by Arkansas law enforcement that was captured on video.Aug. 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair

    02:01

  • Houston woman says she was poisoned by napkin left on her car

    01:46

  • Crews search for missing woman after flash flood in Utah national park

    01:40

  • Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good

    02:47

  • Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived

    01:53

  • Watch: Video shows small plane crash onto Florida road

    00:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All