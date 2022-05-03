IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Video shows arrest of Pennsylvania mother who allegedly shot her two sons

    Arrest warrant issued for missing prison officer Vicky White

  Amber Heard fires PR team days before taking the stand

  Survivors from 1921 Tulsa race massacre seek restitution 

  Missouri man convicted of murdering wife with mallet

  Elderly woman's body found inside freezer in Florida home

  Two wounded in shooting at Virginia youth flag football game

  California funeral director charged after allegedly leaving bodies to rot

  Former Idaho state lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old intern

  Watch: Good Samaritans help officer on California highway after alleged attack

  Four Florida corrections officers charged in inmate beating death

  Prosecutors: Accused California kidnappers spent weeks preparing to snatch baby

  Identities of jurors revealed from Kim Potter trial

  Good Samaritans rush to help CHP officer shot with his own gun

  Derek Chauvin asking for retrial in George Floyd murder case

  'Rust' armorer says sheriff may be misleading public

  Texas man accused of 18 murders convicted of killing 1 woman

  Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out against release of body cam footage

  ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

  No charges for Florida officer accused of aggravated battery

Video shows arrest of Pennsylvania mother who allegedly shot her two sons

A Pennsylvania mother was arrested after her two sons, 9 and 13, were found in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads. Authorities also said Trinh Nguyen tried to shoot her neighbor in the head before she fled in a white minivan. WCAU reports.May 3, 2022

Play All