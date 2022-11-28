IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows BBC journalist forcibly detained at Covid protest in Shanghai

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China

    01:01

  • At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China

    00:35

  • Beijing residents express confidence in authorities amid surge in Covid cases

    01:19

  • China’s President Xi scolds Justin Trudeau over G-20 media leaks

    00:54

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

    05:05

  • Biden told Xi the U.S. will take 'more defensive' action if North Korea continues nuclear missile tests

    02:01

  • Biden after Xi meeting: U.S., China should work together to ‘solve global challenges’

    02:43

  • Biden urges ‘honest and open’ dialogue during meeting with President Xi

    02:12

  • Beijing steps up Covid testing, restrictions to contain outbreak

    00:52

  • German Chancellor Scholz meets President Xi on one-day visit to China

    01:05

  • Sick panda creates rare chance for cooperation between Taiwan and China

    00:54

  • FCC commissioner suggests banning TikTok due to data risks

    03:08

  • Watch: China launches third module to complete permanent space station

    01:04

  • An inside look at Chinese President Xi Jinping cementing third term

    05:58

  • Justice Department announces 13 arrests in Chinese espionage cases

    01:21

  • China's Communist Party Congress highlights President Xi's power

    02:28

  • China's Communist party highlights Xi Jinping's power

    02:11

  • Giant panda pair sent from China to Qatar ahead of soccer World Cup

    00:54

  • Pro-democracy protester beaten up at Chinese consulate in U.K.

    01:14

NBC News

Video shows BBC journalist forcibly detained at Covid protest in Shanghai

00:49

The BBC said on Sunday that Chinese police had assaulted one of its journalists as protests were taking place against anti-Covid measures in the commercial hub of Shanghai. Ed Lawrence was arrested and held for several hours before being released, the BBC said.Nov. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Video shows BBC journalist forcibly detained at Covid protest in Shanghai

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China

    01:01

  • At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China

    00:35

  • Beijing residents express confidence in authorities amid surge in Covid cases

    01:19

  • China’s President Xi scolds Justin Trudeau over G-20 media leaks

    00:54

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

    05:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All