WATCH: Video shows bottle of water freeze in real-time in Kansas City

- Now Playing
WATCH: Video shows bottle of water freeze in real-time in Kansas City00:37
- UP NEXT
Record-breaking cold stretches from coast to coast: What to expect03:01
Life-threatening cold weather puts 92 million Americans under winter alert01:03
Brutal cold grips Iowa in hours leading up to caucuses03:47
Dangerous winter storms impact tens of millions across the U.S. over the weekend01:56
Volcano erupts in Iceland, forcing residents of town to evacuate01:19
Watch: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland01:20
Arctic blast sweeps much of the US impacting 76 million people01:48
Drone video shows extreme winter weather in Iowa00:38
Iowa winter blast complicates last-minute campaign stops01:29
Severe weather across the U.S. causing travel headaches02:00
Nearly 46 million Americans face winter weather alerts03:37
Weekend forecast: Wind, snow, ice and rain to affect millions01:45
Millions face blizzard conditions as winter storm grows02:51
Bomb cyclone to bring severe weather and Arctic cold across US03:51
Wild winter weather forecast to continue across many areas01:44
Avalanche survivor says ‘no doubt’ he thought he would die01:03
Another blast of brutal weather on the way: What to expect03:49
New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm02:43
Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather03:57
- Now Playing
WATCH: Video shows bottle of water freeze in real-time in Kansas City00:37
- UP NEXT
Record-breaking cold stretches from coast to coast: What to expect03:01
Life-threatening cold weather puts 92 million Americans under winter alert01:03
Brutal cold grips Iowa in hours leading up to caucuses03:47
Dangerous winter storms impact tens of millions across the U.S. over the weekend01:56
Volcano erupts in Iceland, forcing residents of town to evacuate01:19
Play All