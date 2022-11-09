Video shows Britain's King Charles III dodging eggs thrown by protester

‘The Crown’ actors discuss handling Charles and Diana’s divorce04:34
- Now Playing
Video shows Britain's King Charles III dodging eggs thrown by protester00:43
- UP NEXT
Caught on camera: Man appears to throw egg at King Charles III00:21
‘Crown’ cast talks to TODAY about season 5, addresses criticism06:04
Prince William announces finalists for this year’s Earthshot Prize02:33
'The King' author addresses biggest royal bombshells in new book07:09
Production underway for first coins featuring King Charles III00:25
Title and cover of Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir unveiled02:56
Luke Parker Bowles, Camilla’s nephew, talks charity, royal family05:37
Rishi Sunak meets with King Charles III as he assumes PM role02:08
Watch: Climate change activists attack King Charles waxwork with cake00:33
See new trailer for the highly anticipated season five of ‘The Crown’01:09
Daniel Craig receives same royal honor as James Bond character00:42
See new posters for season 5 of ‘The Crown’00:43
Stella McCartney on her passion for sustainability in fashion05:01
Victoria Beckham on Brooklyn’s wedding, David and fashion empire06:21
See new images from set of 6th season of ‘The Crown’00:52
'Back again, dear, oh dear': King Charles III greets PM Truss00:53
King Charles III coronation date set for May 202301:46
Sarah Ferguson gives an update on Queen Elizabeth’s corgis00:42
‘The Crown’ actors discuss handling Charles and Diana’s divorce04:34
- Now Playing
Video shows Britain's King Charles III dodging eggs thrown by protester00:43
- UP NEXT
Caught on camera: Man appears to throw egg at King Charles III00:21
‘Crown’ cast talks to TODAY about season 5, addresses criticism06:04
Prince William announces finalists for this year’s Earthshot Prize02:33
'The King' author addresses biggest royal bombshells in new book07:09
Play All