IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows bubbling surface of Baltic Sea caused by Nord Stream pipeline leak

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain

    02:43

  • Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni elected as Italy's first female prime minister

    02:39

  • Russian prisoners return from Ukraine as civilians leave after mobilization announcement

    01:22

  • Sharp divisions on show as Russia plans hasty annexation votes in Ukraine

    01:42

  • ‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    01:38

  • Video appears to show Putin ally recruiting convicts to fight in Ukraine

    00:44

  • Deadly flash floods strike central Italy after torrential rainfall

    00:52

  • ‘An attempt to take moral responsibility’: Germany plans continued compensation for Holocaust survivors

    01:44

  • ‘It brought back a few memories’: Prince William acknowledges extra sadness at queen’s coffin procession

    01:19

  • Watch: Fireball streaks across skies of Ireland, Scotland

    00:29

  • ‘Impossible to occupy our people’: Zelenskyy praises troops in liberated Izyum

    01:46

  • ‘They were running like mice’: Ukrainian fighters revel in recent success

    01:29

  • Watch: Ukrainian special forces ambush Russian troops

    00:41

  • Watch: Protester dragged from crowd after heckling Prince Andrew

    01:01

  • Watch: Kids share touching memories of Queen Elizabeth II

    01:19

  • Thousands turn out as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh

    01:56

  • ‘All faith and obedience’: Charles proclaimed ruler across United Kingdom

    01:17

  • ‘Very lovely to see’: Happy reaction in Windsor as William and Harry reunite

    01:06

  • ‘God save the King!’: Enthusiastic crowds greet Charles near Buckingham Palace

    01:26

NBC News

Video shows bubbling surface of Baltic Sea caused by Nord Stream pipeline leak

01:03

Denmark's armed forces on Tuesday released videos showing bubbles on the surface of the Baltic Sea above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.Sept. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Video shows bubbling surface of Baltic Sea caused by Nord Stream pipeline leak

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain

    02:43

  • Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni elected as Italy's first female prime minister

    02:39

  • Russian prisoners return from Ukraine as civilians leave after mobilization announcement

    01:22

  • Sharp divisions on show as Russia plans hasty annexation votes in Ukraine

    01:42

  • ‘I'm feeling very emotional’: London crowds react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All