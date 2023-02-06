IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05

  • Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Massive earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, more than 1,000 dead

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    00:43

  • Hundreds killed by 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria

    01:22

  • At least 10 killed in 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey

    01:05

  • Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

    00:48

  • Multiple dead, hundreds injured in Chile wildfires

    00:59

  • Illinois town donates fire engine to Ukraine

    01:59

  • ‘Enough!’: Pope Francis demands end to conflict in South Sudan

    01:12

  • ‘Your future is with us’: E.U. bosses move towards Ukrainian membership

    01:04

  • Ukraine using surveillance drones to monitor Belarus border

    01:09

  • Pope Francis leaves Congo headed to South Sudan

    00:32

  • China is 'looking into' suspected spy balloon over U.S.

    00:49

  • Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in deadly missile attack

    01:28

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon found hovering over northern U.S.: NBC News Exclusive

    01:02

  • E.U.’s von der Leyen: Russia must be held accountable ‘for its odious crimes’

    01:22

  • U.S. strengthens military ties to counter growing Chinese threat

    01:21

  • Angry scenes outside Cardinal Pell's funeral as mourners hear him called a victim

    01:02

NBC News

Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

00:47

Video shows the moment a building collapsed in Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region. More than 1,300 people were killed in Turkey and Syria with thousands more injured after the early morning earthquake struck.Feb. 6, 2023

  • Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05

  • Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Massive earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, more than 1,000 dead

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

    00:43

  • Hundreds killed by 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All