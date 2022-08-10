IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Video shows burned and damaged cars after explosions at Russia airbase in Crimea

Video shows burned out and damaged cars after a series of explosions at Russia’s Novofedorivka Airbase in Saki, Crimea. Ukraine has not formally claimed an attack on the base in Russian-controlled Crimea, but Russia says a fire was caused by a “violation of fire safety requirements.”Aug. 10, 2022

