Video shows damage caused by Texas tornado
May 23, 202400:35
Video shows damage caused by Texas tornado

00:35

Downed trees and heavy damage could be seen throughout Temple, Texas, after a tornado ripped through the town. An emergency declaration was announced due to dangerous road conditions.May 23, 2024

