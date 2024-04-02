IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows deadly blaze destroying Istanbul nightclub
April 2, 202401:34
At least 29 people were killed in a fire at the Masquerade nightclub while it was closed for renovations in the Besiktas area of Istanbul. Several people, including nightclub managers, have been detained for questioning.April 2, 2024

