Video shows deadly Russian strike on apartments in Zaporizhzhia

- Now Playing
Video shows deadly Russian strike on apartments in Zaporizhzhia00:40
- UP NEXT
President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West04:07
China's Xi leaves Moscow after talks with Putin as Beijing criticizes U.S. of 'fanning flames' in Ukraine01:02
Chinese President Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan01:27
China’s Xi visits Putin in Moscow to underline ‘no-limits’ friendship01:07
How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine03:36
Xi: developing Chinese-Russian relations is a ‘strategic choice’02:06
Chinese President Xi visits Russia, calls Putin ‘dear friend’02:06
Russia welcomes China’s ‘proposals for resolving’ war in Ukraine, Putin says01:32
Chinese President Xi arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with President Putin06:45
China's Xi shows support for Putin in upcoming visit02:00
Putin tours Russian-occupied city of Mariupol02:50
Putin makes first trip to Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia01:52
Putin tours Crimea on anniversary of annexation from Ukraine01:01
Arrest warrant issued for Putin for forced deportation of Ukrainian children02:53
ICC president announces Putin arrest warrant, calls war crimes allegation ‘credible’00:59
China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia02:52
Video released by U.S. Air Force appears to show Russian jet’s interaction with U.S. drone00:44
Casualties rise as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for the city of Bakhmut04:25
Russia gives its version of U.S. drone downing over Black Sea01:18
- Now Playing
Video shows deadly Russian strike on apartments in Zaporizhzhia00:40
- UP NEXT
President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West04:07
China's Xi leaves Moscow after talks with Putin as Beijing criticizes U.S. of 'fanning flames' in Ukraine01:02
Chinese President Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan01:27
China’s Xi visits Putin in Moscow to underline ‘no-limits’ friendship01:07
How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine03:36
Play All