IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows deadly Russian strike on apartments in Zaporizhzhia

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West

    04:07

  • China's Xi leaves Moscow after talks with Putin as Beijing criticizes U.S. of 'fanning flames' in Ukraine

    01:02

  • Chinese President Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan

    01:27

  • China’s Xi visits Putin in Moscow to underline ‘no-limits’ friendship

    01:07

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:36

  • Xi: developing Chinese-Russian relations is a ‘strategic choice’

    02:06

  • Chinese President Xi visits Russia, calls Putin ‘dear friend’

    02:06

  • Russia welcomes China’s ‘proposals for resolving’ war in Ukraine, Putin says

    01:32

  • Chinese President Xi arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with President Putin

    06:45

  • China's Xi shows support for Putin in upcoming visit

    02:00

  • Putin tours Russian-occupied city of Mariupol

    02:50

  • Putin makes first trip to Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia

    01:52

  • Putin tours Crimea on anniversary of annexation from Ukraine

    01:01

  • Arrest warrant issued for Putin for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

    02:53

  • ICC president announces Putin arrest warrant, calls war crimes allegation ‘credible’

    00:59

  • China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

    02:52

  • Video released by U.S. Air Force appears to show Russian jet’s interaction with U.S. drone

    00:44

  • Casualties rise as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for the city of Bakhmut

    04:25

  • Russia gives its version of U.S. drone downing over Black Sea

    01:18

NBC News

Video shows deadly Russian strike on apartments in Zaporizhzhia

00:40

At least one person was killed by a Russian missile attack on an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, southeast Ukraine, officials said.March 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Video shows deadly Russian strike on apartments in Zaporizhzhia

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West

    04:07

  • China's Xi leaves Moscow after talks with Putin as Beijing criticizes U.S. of 'fanning flames' in Ukraine

    01:02

  • Chinese President Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan

    01:27

  • China’s Xi visits Putin in Moscow to underline ‘no-limits’ friendship

    01:07

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All